Police urge caution with scam email circulating - NZ Police

Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 - 19:05

Police are aware that an email scam has re-emerged, that references Police and other justice sector partners.

The email claims authorities have done a search of the email recipient’s computer and located explicit illegal material.

The recipient is directed to reply within 48 hours or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

This email is a scam and anyone who receives it should not reply under any circumstances.

Although some versions of the email do not specifically reference money, other similar scams involve the recipient being issued a ‘fine’ when they respond.

While the nature and specific details of scams often varies, it’s important to note that Police and other government agencies will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your password, credit card or bank details.

Police have received several reports of this scam and enquiries are underway.

Anyone who received this email scam is asked to send it as an attachment in an email to the Police Cybercrime Team: cybercrime@police.govt.nz

Police recommend taking a cautious approach to unsolicited emails.

Trust your gut instinct - if it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.

Information on other scams currently operating can be found on the Consumer Protection NZ website: www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/scamwatch(link is external)

Consumer Protection NZ, along with Netsafe, also provides helpful advice about keeping safe online