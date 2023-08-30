Kiwa Pools opens this weekend - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 - 12:11

Kiwa Pools will finally open its doors to the community this Saturday.

At 6am there will be lane swimming and 8am recreational aquatic activities.

"We are looking forward to welcoming everyone and encouraging you all to take a dip in the waters that’ll connect us all," says Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

"This modern complex has so many choices for tamariki to enjoy - there’s a shallow splash pad where a bucket fills up with water tipping onto whoever is below, fountains and ‘donuts’ that spray water and a separate warm pool for babies."

On the more serious side of things is a multi-purpose World Aquatics standard 50m pool.

"It can be an Olympic-length pool for regional events or two 25m pools where a moveable floor can adjust the depth of the water right up to floor level - that’s when the beanbags come out and a movie can be played on the huge screen that can be viewed clearly from anywhere on the pool deck.

"This will also hold the very popular weekday morning Aqua Fitness classes.

"After school, some lanes will fill up with children learning to swim, while in the other lanes will be recreational swimmers keeping active.

"There’s also a smaller pool that is available for hydrotherapy and learn to swim, with an easy walk-in ramp and handrail. Not to mention the purpose-built Hydrotherapy Suite pool that’s equipped with two underwater treadmills (which must be used under the supervision of a qualified physiotherapist or exercise physiologist).

"Inside the building, it’s warm during the cooler months yet will be refreshing during our hot Gisborne summers and this is all down to the design of the building."

Kiwa Pools’ Aquatics Manager Campbell Macgregor says he can’t wait to welcome our community and for them to finally see what’s been created over the past two years.

"Over our opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday 2 and 3 September), we’re planning for maximum enjoyment by limiting numbers for each session. The facility will be cleared between sessions and the Kiwa Pools team will reset the facility, enabling a great experience to be had by all. Grab your togs and get ready for fun times at Kiwa Pools."

For the opening weekend only, it’s $2 for 2 hours. Sessions start: 8am - 10.30am - 1pm - 3.30pm - 6pm - both days.

Pay at the door or book online. Booking online is only needed for our opening weekend. Please arrive 5-10 minutes before the start of the session.

There’s a limit of 200 per session so everyone gets an enjoyable experience.

Take Dad to Kiwa Pools on Father’s Day this Sunday so he doesn’t miss out on all the fun.