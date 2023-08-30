Child Safeguarding Week 2023

Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 - 14:55

In 2019, a New Zealand Youth19 Safety and Violence brief found that more than 1 in 4 girls and almost 1 in 10 boys reported unwanted sexual contact. Two years later, the Salvation Army 2021 State of the Nation report found 1 in 5 New Zealand children experience sexual abuse. In 2023, can we say that anything has changed? Sadly no. Recent headlines such as ‘Auckland deputy principal jailed over child sex abuse material’ and ‘Principal sexual assault trial: Joseph Moncarz sentenced for abusing student’ indicates we are still failing our children.

Willow Duffy, Safeguarding Children CEO says ‘No-one should experience abuse. Child sexual abuse has been linked with almost every known mental health disorder, impacting on relationships and parenting capacity. It has social, health and economic implications for our society. Directly or indirectly, sexual abuse impacts us all. We need to take a proactive approach and prevent it from happening in the first instance.’

Passionate advocates for the safety and wellbeing of children, Safeguarding Children is the proud founder of Child Safeguarding Week. The drive of this annual campaign is to raise awareness, educate the public and empower communities of Aotearoa to take meaningful action to help prevent child abuse. This year it’s placing a spotlight on preventing child sexual abuse. All New Zealanders inherently want a future where every child is protected, empowered and able to reach their fullest potential. Child Safeguarding Week is about supporting them to achieve this vision.

Everyone has the power to make a positive change for the children of Aotearoa. To better protect children from abuse, the first step can be as simple as signing the Safeguarding Children petition calling for an amendment to the Children’s Act 2014 legislation (safeguardingchildren.org.nz).

The Child Safeguarding Week website (childsafeguardingweek.org.nz) also has great content to help you better understand the issue of child sexual abuse, protective steps for parents, caregivers and communities, and prevention measures for organisations. Get involved, support this awareness campaign and help our children live a life free of abuse. Together we can make a difference!