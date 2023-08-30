Inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Award finalists announced

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Judges of the inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Awards have just announced the finalists for 2023.
Dr Linda Wright, CEO of the New Zealand Hydrogen Council, says a total of 42 nominations were received, which were narrowed down to 24 finalists competing for six award categories, with several companies and individuals being successful in more than one category.
"The panel of judges were particularly impressed with the high calibre and depth of the nominations across the categories and would like to congratulate all of successful finalists," Linda Wright says.
"These organisations and individuals truly reflect the innovation and commitment of industry to decarbonising New Zealand’s economy.
The judges included Ian Kennedy (Chair, Japan New Zealand Business Council), Stephen Canny (Chair, New Zealand Hydrogen Council), Hayley Alexander (CEO, Alexander Group), and Elizabeth Halstead (New Zealand Energy Business Leader, Arup).
The winner of each category will be announced during the H2 2 ZERO Summit Gala Diner on Thursday 7 September.
The Aotearoa Hydrogen Awards Finalists for 2023 are:
FUTURE HYDROGEN LEADER AWARD
Dr. Vedran Jovic, GNS Science
Mohsin Ijaz, University of Otago
Jonas Meier, Fabrum
Caitlin Mowatt, Auckland Transport
HYDROGEN TRANSPORT AWARD
NZ Post
H W Richardson Group
Toyota New Zealand
Hyundai New Zealand
Auckland Transport
INDUSTRY IMPACT AWARD
Global Bus Ventures
Halcyon Power
Fabrum
Meridian Energy
INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD
Bspkl
Global Bus Ventures
Toyota New Zealand
Emirates Team New Zealand
OUR PEOPLE AWARD
Tuaropaki Trust
Fabrum
PERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD
Mike Parker, Global Bus Ventures
Aya Inagaki, Halcyon Power
Rori Moore, Toyota New Zealand
Sir Stephen Tindall, K1W1
Dr. Ojas Mahapatra, Fabrum
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice