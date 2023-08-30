Inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Award finalists announced

Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 - 16:01

The Judges of the inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Awards have just announced the finalists for 2023.

Dr Linda Wright, CEO of the New Zealand Hydrogen Council, says a total of 42 nominations were received, which were narrowed down to 24 finalists competing for six award categories, with several companies and individuals being successful in more than one category.

"The panel of judges were particularly impressed with the high calibre and depth of the nominations across the categories and would like to congratulate all of successful finalists," Linda Wright says.

"These organisations and individuals truly reflect the innovation and commitment of industry to decarbonising New Zealand’s economy.

The judges included Ian Kennedy (Chair, Japan New Zealand Business Council), Stephen Canny (Chair, New Zealand Hydrogen Council), Hayley Alexander (CEO, Alexander Group), and Elizabeth Halstead (New Zealand Energy Business Leader, Arup).

The winner of each category will be announced during the H2 2 ZERO Summit Gala Diner on Thursday 7 September.

The Aotearoa Hydrogen Awards Finalists for 2023 are:

FUTURE HYDROGEN LEADER AWARD

Dr. Vedran Jovic, GNS Science

Mohsin Ijaz, University of Otago

Jonas Meier, Fabrum

Caitlin Mowatt, Auckland Transport

HYDROGEN TRANSPORT AWARD

NZ Post

H W Richardson Group

Toyota New Zealand

Hyundai New Zealand

Auckland Transport

INDUSTRY IMPACT AWARD

Global Bus Ventures

Halcyon Power

Fabrum

Meridian Energy

INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD

Bspkl

Global Bus Ventures

Toyota New Zealand

Emirates Team New Zealand

OUR PEOPLE AWARD

Tuaropaki Trust

Fabrum

PERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Mike Parker, Global Bus Ventures

Aya Inagaki, Halcyon Power

Rori Moore, Toyota New Zealand

Sir Stephen Tindall, K1W1

Dr. Ojas Mahapatra, Fabrum