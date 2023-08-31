The right road for recreation at Amberley Beach - Hurunui District Council

Thursday, 31 August, 2023 - 08:26

Options for how key recreation areas near Amberley Beach will be accessed from now on are being further assessed.

At the August Council meeting on Tuesday, it was voted by Councillors that Council officers will undertake an assessment of extending Grierson Avenue to provide future access to Amberley Golf Course, Waimaiaia Reserve and the Waipara River Mouth.

Currently access is provided via Golf Links Road, but continual damaging coastal activity renders the road intermittently impassable, and Council is concerned about the ongoing cost of maintaining this road.

Access via Webbs Road/Hursley Terrace was another option that was tabled, but Councillors preferred to further explore the Grierson Avenue option.

Councillor Robbie Bruerton said exploring both options in depth aligns with Hurunui District Council’s strategy of allowing communities to form their own direction, guided by reliable information.

"We need to help this community find the best outcome."

Council officers will be working in conjunction with key stakeholders to investigate the Grierson Avenue option, and any other options that may arise throughout the assessment process.

Mayor Marie Black acknowledged the importance of upkeeping reliable access to these areas to align with one of the Council's Strategies, Wellbeing.

"As a District, we take pride in offering quality recreational options. Golfers, fishing enthusiasts, foragers, beach walkers and many more all enjoy this area."