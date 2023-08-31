Wellbeing of children and youth are pressing issues this election - Salvation Army

Thursday, 31 August, 2023 - 09:51

Politicians are being asked to explain how they will continue to reduce child poverty in the second of The Salvation Army’s ‘Pressing Issues’ briefings, ahead of the 2023 General Election. Today’s briefing is the second of five to be released throughout August and September. Upcoming briefings will cover issues affecting housing, alcohol and gambling and illicit drugs, as well as criminal justice. ‘This briefing raises crucial issues for children and youth in Aotearoa New Zealand and asks politicians to explain their policies to respond to child poverty, the rising mental distress among young people, youth unemployment and violence towards children,’ says Paul Barber, Senior Social Policy Analyst with The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit.

‘It is important to believe in our young people and not blame them for the problems they are facing. Young people today are no better or worse than those of previous generations, but they are experiencing unique social and technological change at a rapid pace.

‘The Pressing Issues briefing series offers a snapshot of the issues that the Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit believe are important for the more than 150,000 people who The Salvation Army works with each year.’