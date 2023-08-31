Generate scoops win as Kiwis increasingly rely on KiwiSaver - Canstar

Thursday, 31 August, 2023 - 11:02

New Zealanders are increasingly worried they won’t have enough savings for retirement, even as they pull back on diversifying their investments, new research shows.

Canstar has tracked New Zealanders’ attitudes towards financial investments, including KiwiSaver, over several years. Canstar’s latest research, conducted as part of its Most Satisfied Customers KiwiSaver award, shows how worries about retirement have crept up in recent years. The insights buffer a recent report that shows nearly 80% of Kiwis say their financial position is preventing them from retiring as early as they want.

Despite the concerns, New Zealanders are pulling back on diversifying their investments and, instead, are relying more heavily on KiwiSaver, the Canstar research shows.

In this context, Canstar is proud to reveal this year’s winner of its Most Satisfied Customers KiwiSaver award. It is Generate, for the first time. Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said Generate was a clear winner, with a five-star sweep of ratings across key drivers of satisfaction, including Overall Satisfaction.

"KiwiSaver is an increasingly important part of Kiwis’ financial lives. Older New Zealanders rely on it to provide a comfortable retirement, while younger Kiwis use it to buy their first home. So no matter your age or lifestyle needs, KiwiSaver is playing an increasingly important role in Kiwis’ financial security.

"Our research showed Generate customers are extremely happy with the performance of their provider. Given KiwiSaver’s importance to New Zealanders, this is a real endorsement of the provider’s performance and customer care. We congratulate the team for this excellent result."

Henry Tongue, Generate CEO, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to win the Canstar Most Satisfied Customer Award. Our members are at the heart of everything we do, and we pride ourselves on our customer service and the long-term fund performance we have delivered to date for our members. This award reaffirms our commitment to empowering our members to be better off at retirement."

Canstar’s research shows how much Kiwis rely on their KiwiSaver funds, as they look ahead to retirement. Nearly half (44%) of New Zealanders say they worry they don’t have enough for retirement, with a heavy skew toward women (48%) compared to men (36%). The number of those who are worried has increased slowly over the last few years, with 41% of people saying the same in 2020.

At the same time, those who rely solely on KiwiSaver to support their retirement have increased. Just over a quarter (28%) have other investments for their retirement, a noticeable drop from the 33% who said the same in 2020.