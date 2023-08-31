New vision and priorities will define council decision-making - Napier City Council

Thursday, 31 August, 2023 - 11:23

The extraordinary circumstances of recent times calls for a proactive response to positively influence Napier’s future.

Napier City Council has today adopted a new Vision and five Strategic Priorities to guide its decision-making over the coming years.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says developing the vision and priorities will help Council to focus on what really matters.

"Cyclone Gabrielle, the cost of living crisis, and the pandemic, have all demonstrated that our city can be profoundly affected by environmental and world events. These circumstances have shown Council that we need to challenge and question what is truly important to Napier, and stay focused on that.

"What kind of city do we want to live in, and welcome our visitors into? How do we achieve that in a financially and environmentally sustainable way? How can we work with our community partners to make that a reality?"

Napier City Council’s work on the Long Term Plan 2024-34 is now kicking off, with community engagement on the development of the plan starting in early October.

"We’re going to take that opportunity to ask our residents what they think of our new vision and priorities. We’ll also set out more detail on the economic and social environment Council is currently facing, with a particular focus on cyclone recovery," says Mayor Wise.

The Strategic Priorities will be a tool to help Council decide what to focus on, and guide elected members’ decision making as the Long Term Plan is developed over the coming months.

Napier City Council’s new Vision:

Enabling places and spaces where everybody wants to be.

Napier City Council’s five new Strategic Priorities all have equal importance:

Financially sustainable Council

Council has an operating model and financial strategy which is affordable for rate payers and enables us to achieve our objectives.

A great visitor destination

Napier is a destination aspiring to provide 'world class' facilities and attract visitors to our city. We make it easy for people to invest in our city and create experiences that attract widespread participation.

Spaces and places for all

Napier has spaces and places that everyone has access to and wants to use. We have a focus on accessibility, affordability, safety, and city vibrancy.

A resilient city - the ability to thrive and withstand impacts, knocks and shocks

Council makes good future planning and investment decisions to prepare for a changing climate future and enables our community to build self-reliance. Our people, economy and infrastructure are resilient.

Nurturing authentic relationships with our community and partners

Council fosters meaningful relationships, demonstrating our commitment to listen to our community's needs, concerns, and aspirations. Developing strong partnerships with mana whenua and tangata whenua ensures we uphold our obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.