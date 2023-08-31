Te Ara o Te Whai - Mangawhai boardwalk opens to public - Kaipara District Council

Thursday, 31 August, 2023 - 12:21

Sunny weather and an incoming tide provided the perfect backdrop to open the Mangawhai boardwalk to a large gathering last week.

The boardwalk is the second phase of the Mangawhai shared path project, connecting the village to the heads, and making it safer and easier to travel by foot, bike, or scooter along busy Molesworth Drive.

Mana whenua representatives Te Uri o Hau led a blessing for the boardwalk, guiding the crowd along as kaumātua performed waerea (karakia clearing the tapu or sacredness) on the new infrastructure. Colin Chitty of the Causeway Church also offered blessings during the event. A ribbon cutting took place at each end.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson says seeing the boardwalk completed "marks another significant milestone in the shared path project". "The new boardwalk is cool, ka pai, choice, primo, awesome, the bees knees. This important connecting link between the village and the heads is more than just safe biking and walking."

"From the art design Te Uri o Hau has contributed, to the restful seating provided to take in magical Mangawhai estuary views, to the fishing platform in the centre where kids will be seen dangling a fishing line. It will provide immense enjoyment for our community. Our older citizens will find the boardwalk a gentle stroll. Residents and visitors alike will use it to walk safely to work, to the museum, MAZ, supermarket, shops and cafes, and the Saturday markets."

Te Uri o Hau has also gifted a name - Te Ara o Te Whai - for this section of the shared path. You can find out more about the meaning behind it, as well as information on the art and design of the boardwalk at www.mangawhaicommunityplan.co.nz/projects/transport