Warehouse workers walking out in living wage protest - First Union

Workers at two large Warehouse stores in Auckland and Palmerston North will walk off the job this Friday in an initial strike action to seek public support for a living wage and safer staffing levels in stores

WHEN:

Friday 1st September, 14:00-16:00

WHERE:

Warehouse workers are taking strike action and demonstrating outside the following stores:

The Warehouse West City - Catherine Plaza, 356-360 Great North Road, Henderson, Auckland

The Warehouse Palmerston North - 171 Church Street, West End, Palmerston North

WHY:

Over 1400 FIRST Union members who work at The Warehouse are in bargaining with the company following the expiry of their 2-year Collective Agreement. Union members are currently voting on ratification of the company’s pay offer, and workers at these two stores have voted for an initial partial strike action. Only two people nationwide have voted to accept the Warehouse's pay offer so far.

Warehouse workers at West City and Palmerston North will walk off the job and demonstrate outside stores during the busy afternoon shift on Friday this week.

"The Warehouse have offered less than a living wage and a pay rise below the rising cost of living, and workers have had enough of being pushed to take it or leave it by company executives - that is not a negotiation," said Nicholas Mayne, FIRST Union organiser.

"Many Warehouse stores are perpetually understaffed and workers are having to compete for insecure hours, creating unnecessary stress every week and a worse shopping experience for customers, who are more likely to be abusive to the few remaining staff."

"Our members are really keen to solve these problems through the bargaining process but feel Warehouse executives at the very top are ignoring everything but the bottom line, which has poisoned negotiations from the start."

"The Warehouse’s motto is ‘Here for Good’ - we want to see that in action for real in the community, and this is an important first step to communicate their concerns about the company’s current direction."