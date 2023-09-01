Pestival in the Tron - Go Eco

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 11:02

On September 9th, Go Eco (Waikato Environment Centre) are hosting Pestival in the Tron, an event to bring families, restoration groups, volunteers and conservation experts together to celebrate and nurture communities working together to protect our native taonga species and encourage more people to join local efforts. The free talks for the day start with "Biodiversity and conservation in the Waikato basin" and the role of predator control. With a growing number of volunteer groups supporting the goal, both Predator Free Hakarimata and Predator Free Tamahere will be sharing their journey and experiences leading predator control efforts in their neighbourhoods. A technical session after lunch will allow people already trapping to hone their skills, while learning about innovation in pest management and ask questions to a panel of experts.

There will also be conservation displays and free activities for the kids to enjoy from 10.30-12.30pm, with a focus on learning about native species, like tuna (eels), pekapeka-tou-roa, geckos and birds.

Imagine waking up to the dawn chorus every day. Native birds, like tui, kereru and kaka flying between the river, gullies and lakes, stopping for nectar, fruit and insects along the way. In parts of Aotearoa, and closer to home here in Waikato - this is starting to happen again. In the not too distant past, tui were a rare sight in Hamilton, but after an ambitious plan to undertake predator trapping at nesting sights and decades of restoration efforts within the city, they are now a common sight, and sound in the city again.

We are rapidly losing many species endemic to our country, with more than 75% of indigenous reptile, bird, bat and freshwater fish species threatened with extinction or are at risk of becoming threatened. They evolved over millions of years without the threat of mammalian predators, who were only introduced over the last couple of hundred years. It is broadly agreed that predators are a major cause of nest failure in all habitat types and therefore one of the main barriers to population growth.

The central Waikato region encompasses a wide range of ecosystems, including forests, wetlands, lakes, and rivers all supporting a range of native plant and animal species. Restoration efforts start with planting natives to provide habitat and food for taonga species. But for both the flora and fauna to flourish predator control is crucial. Go Eco employs community organisers, who support individuals and community groups in the region to trap rats, stoats and possums - the three most damaging predators and focus species for the Predator Free 2050 goal.

The Predator Free 2050 goal lets us imagine an Aotearoa where our native species are safe from extinction and thriving alongside us. Everyone has a role to play.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to build and take home a trap tunnel box with T-Rex rat trap for free (limited to the first 30 people). Doors open at 9.30am with talks starting at 10am. Pestival in the Tron is happening at Western Community Centre, 46 Hyde Ave, Nawton.