Good graffiti to inspire Fiordland College students ahead of Maori Language Week 2024 - TAWCT

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 11:26

Founder of the South Sea Spray Festival, street artist Danny "Deow" Owen, is set to collaborate with rangatahi from Fiordland College to design and paint a mural on one of their many concrete block walls. Using technology like Google Classroom, the students have been brainstorming and sharing their ideas with Deow in preparation for their work together, 8 - 11 September.

Public are invited to view the mural progress, anytime from midday on Saturday 9 September until Monday 11 September.

Fiordland College has introduced Project Based Learning, a student driven initiative where groups of akonga (learners) develop skills in an area that they are passionate about. After noticing a lack of diverse artistic expression in their town, one group set its sights on executing a high-quality mural project. "The areas surrounding Te Anau, offer so much that could be portrayed through a mural for locals and tourists to admire. Having something creative and new in Te Anau will add the much-needed spark of art and creativity so many people love." Year 11 Fiordland College student.

‘Southernmost street artist’ Deow lives between Southern California and Southland, NZ and has left his mark on many cities, including on the Kelvin Hotel, Invercargill. Deow was asked if he would guide the students in creating an installation to leave a legacy for the school and start conversations of increasing public art opportunities in the Fiordland community. He believes the growing acceptance of street art will enable more youth to be involved in art.

Te Anau Waitangi Charitable Trust (TAWCT) is managing project funding on behalf of a wider group of organisations collaborating on ‘Matariki in Fiordland’. The Trust has a successful history of hosting local Waitangi Day and Matariki events. Chairperson Jill Mitchell-Larrivee says, "We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Fiordland College for the street art project and building on a relationship that started about 17 years ago." Among other initiatives, founding Trust members Matua Dale (Wairau) and Matua Toni (Waiwiri) and others, compiled the Te Anau haka and gifted it to the local schools.

Events in Fiordland open to community participation in the lead up to Mâori Language week are:

Te Reo 101 - Mâori Language for beginners (adults)

Saturday 9 September | Te Anau Rugby Club, 9am-12 noon | All are welcome. Free to attend.

RSVP to info@teanauwaitangiday.co.nz

Kapa Haka Wânanga - Mâori performance for beginners (all ages)

Saturday 9 September | Te Anau Rugby Club, 1 pm - 4 pm | All are welcome. Free to attend.

RSVP to info@teanauwaitangiday.co.nz

Fiordland Kite and Kemu Day (all ages)

Sunday 10 September | Te Anau Rugby Club 12pm | All are welcome. Free to attend.

Street Art Project - viewing opportunity

From 12pm Sat 9 September - Mon 11 September | Fiordland College | All welcome. Free to view.

You can view Deow’s previous work at deow.co.nz .

More details can be found on the Trust Facebook page @TeAnauWaitangiCharitableTrust and teanauwaitangiday.co.nz