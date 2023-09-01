Fire and Emergency launches early National Wildfire Readiness and Prevention campaign

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 11:36

Fire and Emergency is urging people to start preparing for the risk of wildfire early as hotter drier weather is forecast this summer.

Service Delivery Wildfire Manager Tim Mitchell says the forecast higher temperatures, reduced rainfall and windier El Niño weather pattern predicted for this summer is likely to cause higher levels of fire danger on the east coasts of both islands.

"Given this year’s flood events and wet conditions, people will likely find it difficult to understand the wildfire risk New Zealand could be facing soon," he says.

"But a spell of hot dry windy weather will quickly dry out the grass and vegetation that has grown and will likely grow over the coming months, due to the moist soils and return to warmer weather. This will become a fire risk if not managed.

"Ninety-eight per cent of New Zealand wildfires are caused by people and people can do a great deal to prevent wildfires occurring and to help protect themselves and their property," Tim Mitchell says.

Fire and Emergency is encouraging people living in rural and semi-rural areas to prepare their properties by:

- keeping the grass short, particularly around their house and other structures

- moving firewood and other flammable materials well away from their house

- clearing the gutters so hot embers can’t lodge in them

- clearing accessways and making sure rapid address numbers are visible, and

- having a plan of action if they are involved in a vegetation fire.

Starting this month Fire and Emergency will provide location-specific, live fire danger advertisements if the level is High, Very High or Extreme through social channels, YouTube and Google search.

From late September, social media, online video, digital display, and radio will prompt semi-rural and rural dwellers to prepare their homes and properties for a wildfire.

People can also access real-time and localised fire danger levels and fire season information on MetService’s desktop and app platforms.

Before lighting a fire or doing anything that emits heat or sparks, people need to always check their local fire danger level at checkitsalright.nz.