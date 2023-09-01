Buller District Council receives funding for public facilities upgrades

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 12:59

Buller District Council has been successful in a bid for three funding applications to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE)’s Tourism Infrastructure Funding (TIF).

Council will receive $1,053,228 to upgrade key community facilities as part of MBIE’s TIF announcement today.

In April 2023, council submitted three applications, one for the Carters Beach Hall carpark, one for three public toilet upgrades and one for an extension to the cycle trail network in Westport. All three applications were successful and granted the full amount.

The first project is the expansion and upgrade of the car parking facilities next to the Carters Beach Hall, since the current carpark is no longer fit for purpose. This improvement will add to the visitor experience of hall users and cyclists along the Kawatiri Coastal Trail. It also will make it safer for children using the nearby playground.

The second project covers improvements to several toilet amenities around the district. These include the re-instatement of the storm-damaged toilet at the iconic Tauranga Bay, an upgrade of the effluent system at the Punakaiki Campground and the upgrade of the effluent system at the Mokihinui Campground. Both campgrounds are owned by council and leased to an operator. Therefore, council has a responsibility for the maintenance and upgrades of the effluent infrastructure.

The final amount is for a cycleway connector to link the Kawatiri River Trail and the Pounamu Pathway together through the heart of Westport. The Pounamu Pathway is a region-wide collaboration led by Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Waewae, seeking to develop new visitor attractions in Haast, Hokitika, Greymouth and Westport.

Mayor Jamie Cleine says "It’s amazing to hear that all three funding applications have been approved. This is fantastic news and the biggest grant we have received for tourism infrastructure by far. This will significantly add to the quality of public facilities available to visitors and locals in Buller."

Development West Coast (DWC) has been instrumental in supporting the funding applications. Each application aligns with the West Coast’s destination management plan and improves infrastructure for locals and tourists alike.

DWC’s Chief executive officer Heath Milne says: "We have seen how well Buller has done to establish itself as an upcoming cycle destination. The upgrades will put infrastructure in place that will back this trend in synchrony with the great work other stakeholders are doing in that space."

The cost for the projects totals $2,106,456 with $1,053,228 paid out of the Tourism Infrastructure Funding. Council contributes the outstanding 50% of the funding out of its 2023 - 2024 Annual Plan budget. A detailed breakdown is given below.

Mr Cleine says: "Now that the funding is confirmed our staff can establish a timeframe for the completion for each project."

Council staff will oversee the management of the projects and engage contractors to carry out the upgrades.