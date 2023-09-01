QLDC Activities in Public Places Bylaw 'enhances enjoyment of shared community spaces'

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 14:03

Locals and visitors alike can look forward to a refreshed chapter of public place enjoyment with the adoption of the Activities in Public Places Bylaw 2023 (‘the bylaw’) by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), coming into effect today.

Queenstown Lakes public places serve as common spaces for everyone to gather, interact and enjoy, while shaping the character of our communities by contributing to social, cultural and economic vitality.

The bylaw guides how the community can expect to see our public spaces used while protecting people from activities that could cause a nuisance. The bylaw is designed to foster vibrant public places and promote safety and inclusivity.

Buskers, pop-up stall holders and charity street collectors are still required to register via an application form on Council’s website that outlines the permissible locations for these activities. If someone does not meet the conditions for undertaking their activity in a public place they are required to apply for a permit. A change to the bylaw now requires that people display proof of registration. Anti-competitive behaviour towards or between buskers and pop-up stall holders is in contravention of the registration conditions.

QLDC Regulatory Manager Anthony Hall emphasised how important it was for public spaces to remain safe and accessible for everyone.

"This bylaw has been shaped in part by community feedback and suggestions. Public places serve an important function in our community, essential for creating liveable places that promote social interaction, increase well-being and a sense of belonging and pride for residents," he said.

Bans remain on the consumption of mind-altering substances (solvent abuse) in such locations, as well as the distribution of leaflets in connection with a trading activity. The bylaw also requires permission for events and organised licensed premises tours such as commercial pub crawls.

It has been updated to include the commercial rental of e-scooters in public places in the definition of ‘trading activity’ that may be regulated via the bylaw in the future. This could include the commercial hire of e-bikes and other similar devices.

The Activities in Public Places Bylaw commences today (Friday 1 September).