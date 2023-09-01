Passengers urged to check for bus stop changes - Otago Regional Council

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 15:39

Changes to bus stops on routes throughout the city will start on 4 September as part of wider improvements to the bus service.

Otago Regional Council (ORC) is asking Dunedin passengers who get off at bus stops on Princes Street, at the Gardens, and in Tainui to be aware of the changes that come into effect on Monday. There are also changes to bus stops in Lake Hayes for Queenstown passengers.

Some bus stops will be removed, and new bus stops will be in place from the start of next week. Notices have been placed at bus stops that will change. Passengers are advised that if their bus stop has no notice attached then there are no changes. Check the orc website for more details.

All bus stop changes will be updated on the ORC website timetables, transit and real-time tracking from Monday morning.

Please note temporary stops may be in place until new stops are constructed.

Major bus stop changes are listed here; minor bus stop changes can be found on the ORC website.

Mosgiel Express

The weekday afternoon services of the Mosgiel Express depart from Stop H in the Bus Hub

Princes Street bus stop changes - heading north

Princes St, corner of Manor Place - no change to bus stop

Princes St, 398 - this bus stop will be removed

Princes St, 462 (outside Artsenta) - this is a new bus stop location

Princes St, 300 - this bus stop will be removed

Princes St, 268 (corner of Princes and High Street) - this is a new bus stop location

Princes St, 138 - no change to bus stop

Princes Street - heading south

Princes St, 151 - no change to bus stop

Princes St, 265 (John Wickliffe House) - no change to bus stop

Princes St, 283 (Silver Fern Farms) - this bus stop will be removed

Princes St, 373 (Chipmunks) - this bus stop will be removed

Princes St, 449 - no change to bus stop

Princes St, 575 (outside Salvation Army store)

Ocean Grove to Ross Creek - new stops

The map below shows where the new bus stops will be, from 4 September, in Victoria Road, and Royal Crescent.

Ross Creek to Ocean Grove - new stops

The map below shows where new bus stops will be located in Victoria Road and Culling Street.

Garden bus stops - new stop The map below shows which bus stops will be in use from September 4

Southbound

The bus stop opposite Dolphin Street will close.

The bus stop opposite the Pet Doctors - Bank St Layby will be in use.

Northbound

Bus stop outside the Pet Doctors - no change to bus stop

Lake Hayes new bus stops (both directions)

New bus stops in Red Cottage Drive

New bus stops in Erskine St

New bus stops in Sylvan St

New bus stops in Kawarua Park

Please note buses will not stop anywhere else