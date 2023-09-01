Waiora House opened and blessed - Taupo District Council

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 16:28

‘NÄ tÅ rourou, nÄ taku rourou, ka ora ai te iwi. With your basket and my basket, the people will thrive’.

A place where people can collaborate, connect and work together for the betterment of the community - that’s the vision behind the new Waiora House, which this morning opened its doors to the public for the first time.

The new $7.7 million building on the corner of Kaimanawa Street and Spa Road replaces the former TaupÅ Maternity Hospital, which used to occupy the site but was demolished in 2019 after asbestos was discovered. The former hospital building had been serving as a hub for TaupÅ district social sector agencies and four years later the new Waiora House will bring those agencies together under one roof once more.

The new building was designed by local firm Shelter Architects and constructed by TaupÅ building firm RBS Group, with local subcontractors and services used throughout. It has been designed for collaboration and connection and comprises a shared office space as well as meeting rooms and gathering areas for community use.

The maihi (barge board) on the exterior of Waiora House and the waharoa (entranceway) feature carvings by master carver Delani Brown. The figurehead on the maihi represents Tama-nui-o-te-RÄ; and the carved pou is Hine Te Waiora, representing pure water springs and the birthing waters, with a kererÅ« on her crown. Guardian figures presented on her body represent local hapÅ« and mana whenua. The figurehead on Hine Te Waiora’s crown acknowledges Rongo, who represents love, compassion, growth and nurturing.

Inside, the artworks on the glass represent whÄnau, and wrap around the main meeting in the manner of a korowai (cloak).

While TaupÅ District Council owns Waiora House, the Waiora Community Trust will run the new building and manage the tenants.

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas said he was excited to see the building open to the community.

"Waiora House stands not just as a physical structure, but as a symbol of hope, growth, and collaboration. This facility will serve as a hub for meaningful interactions and support all members of our community," Mr Trewavas said.

"Over the past years, the pandemic and other factors such as the housing shortage have made life considerably harder for a sizeable, but often overlooked, number of people in our district. For years, Waiora House was the place they went to for help and advice, and Council was committed to rebuilding it so that our district has a social services hub once more. It’s also an exciting opportunity to create a beautiful flagship community centre for our district.

"I would like to say a huge congratulations to everyone involved in making Waiora House a reality."

Val Hoogerbrugge, standing in for Waiora Community Trust chairman Chris Johnston, thanked everyone involved in the project and said the trust was looking forward to the collaborative working opportunities ahead.

The ribbon to mark the building opening was cut by Mata Knight, the first baby born in the original Waiora House in the 1940s, and it was blessed by local hapÅ«.