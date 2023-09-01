Safer speeds in Dunedin - have your say - Council

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 17:13

The public is invited to share their feedback on proposed speed limit changes aiming to reduce the risk of road crashes in Dunedin.

The draft Speed Management Plan 2024 - 2027 proposes speed limit reductions for the city centre, some urban centres, and rural roads. The draft plan aims to align Dunedin’s speed limits with Waka Kotahi safe speed guidelines.

"We’re keen to see the public engaging and sending us their feedback during this consultation period, so the Hearings Panel can consider both community views and Waka Kotahi guidelines in deciding if these proposed changes strike the right balance between road safety and efficiency," says Councillor Jim O’Malley, Chair of the Hearings Panel for the Dunedin Speed Management Plan.

"The changes in this draft document are just proposals. Getting as much public feedback as we can through this consultation process is how we get to the desired outcome, which is more people getting home safely on our roads."

The draft Speed Management Plan 2024 - 2027 was developed as part of New Zealand’s Road To Zero Strategy 2020 - 2030, which is targeting a 40% reduction in deaths and serious injuries by 2030. Proposed speed limits were guided using Waka Kotahi assessments of the safe speed for any given road, as well as local knowledge of the roads and the communities who reside there.

The DCC is required to develop a speed management plan alongside other councils across New Zealand. Speed isn’t the only factor in road crashes, but it does determine the outcome, and even 10km/h can mean the difference between serious injury or death. This process gives the Dunedin community an opportunity to make driving on our roads safer for future generations.

Consultation opened today, Friday 1 September, and will close on Thursday 21 September 2023. It will be followed by a Dunedin Speed Management Plan hearing before any decisions are made.

Head to www.dunedin.govt.nz/speedmanagement to view the draft Speed Management Plan 2024 - 2027 and have your say on the proposed changes.