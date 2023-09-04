New Tova political podcast: fearless, frank and free

Monday, 4 September, 2023 - 09:50

Leading political journalist Tova O’Brien is jumping back behind the mic to host a whip-smart new podcast.

The weekly show, named Tova, will share impactful stories and unique perspectives that get people talking.

O’Brien joined Stuff as Chief Political Correspondent in July. The multi-award-winning journalist and broadcaster is renowned for her fearless pursuit of truth and dedication to uncovering stories that hold the powerful to account and put the concerns of real people front and centre.

Tova will be bold and independent, delivered with O’Brien’s wicked sense of humour.

"Everything we do, everything that impacts our lives is influenced by politics," O’Brien says. "We want to talk about the things that matter to you - their meaning and relevance - and talk to the people who can make a difference."

Stuff Digital Managing Director Nadia Tolich adds that Tova will deliver agenda-setting weekly discussions and debates on all the things that matter to New Zealanders.

"As one of our country’s pre-eminent political experts, O’Brien’s courageous, tenacious conversations will be unmissable and unmatched. It is going to be essential listening in the lead-up to the election and beyond.

"Everyone wants to know what Tova has to say."

In her previous role as Newshub’s political editor, O’Brien guided the Parliamentary team through the tumultuous 2020 election, six National Party leaders and the highs and lows of the Government’s Covid-19 response.

More recently as Today FM’s breakfast show host, she travelled to Ukraine for an exclusive interview with President Volodymyr Zelensky resulting in a primetime doco that helped her win Broadcast Reporter of the Year (News) at the Voyager Media Awards for the second year in a row.

Now an integral member of the Stuff whÄnau, O’Brien says she’s excited to work for an independent, Kiwi-owned news organisation with a reputation for leading journalism. The show will leverage Stuff’s audience of almost 3.4 million per month-, including New Zealand’s largest news site.

Tova launches on Thursday September 7 with new episodes released weekly. Listeners can find the podcast on Stuff.co.nz, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

For more information and updates, visit www.stuff.co.nz/tova.

