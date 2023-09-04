"New Zealand has a stark choice to break down or breakthrough": Global education forum opens 11 Sept

Monday, 4 September, 2023 - 10:41

How should we live in a global society? What makes someone a global citizen anyway? How do we know what is real? Can we overcome cultural isolation, intolerance, and develop effective global linkages? Will we really achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030?

Step up to the World: TÅ« mÄia ki te Ao, the upcoming forum on global citizenship education (GCED) - will address these critical questions and more. Hosted by the Centres of Asia Pacific Excellence (CAPEs) - a consortium backed by four New Zealand universities: the University of Auckland, Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington, University of Otago, and the University of Waikato, the forum will take place at the Auckland University of Technology and is free to attend.

Opened by Foreign Minister the Hon Nanaia Mahuta, the forum underscores the significance of global citizenship education for navigating and addressing complex global issues, as a nation and as individuals. It aims to inspire and empower New Zealanders to think critically, transform their teaching methodologies, and equip them with practical tools and strategies to address the challenges of a rapidly changing world. We live in an increasingly connected world and to operate effectively we need a country that understands that world and can operate effectively at the business, local and global levels.

Libby Giles, Education Director of the Centres of Asia-Pacific Excellence, emphasises that the world is at an important juncture, needing to look beyond short-term response thinking to long-term transformation.

"Global citizenship education isn't a passing fad or just a nice-to-have. It has deep roots and reaches far; it is a requirement. There are clear signposts for our country to deliver on, including the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, UNESCO recommendations, Te MÄtaiaho - the New Zealand Curriculum, and the International Education Strategy. The implementation of global citizenship education offers actionable solutions.

"On the eve of a national election, this is an opportunity to not only discuss the transformation of New Zealand education but also to create a network of empowered New Zealanders connected to each other and the world. In the face of significant challenges and existential threats, we have a stark choice to break down or break through."

Giles says the forum will talk about a significant shift in thinking and learning.

"The CAPEs education team at the University of Waikato has developed a framework for embedding global citizenship education that is underpinned by three big ideas: tuakiritanga - identity, hononga - connections, and kaitiakitanga - responsibility.

"The three-day programme runs over the three ideas and includes an impressive line-up of content and speakers," she said.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub will delve into the rapid global changes and their impact on New Zealand.

"The world is moving to a new normal that will be uncertain and more complex. Climate change, ageing, changing globalisation and a return of geopolitical tensions mean the last 50 years is no guide to the next 50 years. How will New Zealand shape its unique place in this changing world?" says Eaqub.

Christchurch City Councillor and World Economic Forum representative Bridget Williams will deep dive and demystify the Sustainable Development Goals - the largest framework globally on sustainability - and talk about how we can engage with the goals we personally feel called to action.

"Sustainable development lies at the heart of GCED. As we grapple with pressing ecological challenges, notably the impacts of climate change, it is vital that we reconnect with the basics of kaitiakitanga, environmental guardianship. GCED encourages individuals to appreciate their role as caretakers of the planet and promotes sustainable practices such as responsible consumption, waste reduction, and preservation of natural resources."

Speaker Kaneihana Dewes, a recipient of a Prime Minister’s Scholarship Award to Seoul, has returned home from a six-month internship at the United Nations in Chile. Her session will unpack a MÄori perspective on global citizenship born from her kura kaupapa MÄori education and experience being a MÄori interface in an international forum.

Giles says as global citizens, if we learn and work together, we will create ecosystems of solutions.

"By emphasising empathy, responsibility, environmental stewardship, and community engagement, GCED equips individuals with the essential tools needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

‘We're entering an era of heightened uncertainty and change driven by various factors. Understanding our role and responsibility in this evolving landscape is crucial."

Registration for the free forum is open at Step up to the World: TÅ« mÄia ki te Ao . Join the movement to shape a brighter, more equitable, sustainable, and compassionate world through global citizenship education.