Grey District Council receives boost from Tourism Infrastructure Fund

Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 - 11:01

Grey District Council is thrilled that it has been selected as one of the successful recipients of funding from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF). In round seven of the TIF, a total of $14.3 million was distributed to support 56 projects aimed at enhancing tourism-related infrastructure across New Zealand. Grey District Council has been awarded $76,400 to contribute towards the construction of a much-needed toilet block facility at Mitchells.

The Mitchells Bay Toilet Block facility will be strategically located between the Mitchells entrance to the Bain Bay Scenic Trail and the Lake Brunner Eco Lodge, making it a well-placed stop for both locals and visitors exploring the area.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy all that our region has to offer. Ensuring high-quality, comfortable facilities is essential for providing excellent experiences to both locals and visitors alike", says Grey District Mayor, Tania Gibson. "We are really excited to receive this funding as usage in the Mitchells area has increased and the area will hugely benefit from the new amenities."

The current concept design of the Mitchells Bay Toilet Block has been created based on valuable community feedback and Grey District Council's input on amenity requirements. The facility has been designed with the unique character of the region and its diverse activities in mind.

With the funding from TIF, Grey District Council will be able to proceed with developing a wider, more comprehensive masterplan alongside the toilet block, that encompasses elements such as parking facilities, signage improvements, and landscaping. All aimed at enhancing the overall visitor experience in the area.

"Securing additional funding through external sources such as the TIF allows us to achieve more within the District, without further increasing costs for our ratepayers" says Mayor Gibson.

As the Mitchells Bay Toilet Block facility project progresses, Grey District Council looks forward to providing updates to the community.