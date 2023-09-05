Two prestigious tertiary teaching awards for Ara - Te Pukenga

Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 - 16:48

Ara |Te PÅ«kenga is delighted to have netted two awards in the 2023 Te Whatu Kairangi - Aotearoa Tertiary Educator Awards announced today.

Genevieve Togiaso, Ara | Te PÅ«kenga Head of Department for Health Practice, has won an inaugural Le Moana Mua Award - recognising outstanding practice for Pacific educators.

The work of Ara and Awanui Group, a leading provider of medical laboratory testing and pathology services across New Zealand with extensive workplace training needs, has won Group Category Winner for Progressing Education Partnerships and Collaboration.

Togiaso, a registered nurse who trained at the then CPIT in Christchurch (now Ara) in 1993, has qualifications in both health and community leadership with extensive knowledge and experience in both clinical and organisational development, leadership, and governance.

The single mum of four children and grandmother of one, who has worked across the sector in New Zealand and Australia, was appointed Pacific Academic Lead at Ara in 2020 and then to her role in Health Practice in 2022.

The citation for the Le Moana Mua award describes Togiaso as a "powerful educator and leader of Pacific learners" and said her teaching methods indicate a sound understanding of Pacific cultures and how to make learners feel confident to be their authentic cultural selves in a learning institution.

Humbled by the award, and swift to acknowledge her Äkonga (students) as well as the encouragement, investment and support of her colleagues and family, Togiaso said she felt privileged to embed Pacific ways of knowing to grow and empower our learners.

"The proverb "Tautua nei mo sou manuia taeao - serve today for a better tomorrow" reflects my hardworking parents and family that migrated from Samoa for new opportunities. It is my responsibility to continue to enable opportunities for my community," she said.

Te PÅ«kenga Region 4 co-leader Darren Mitchell was delighted with the recognition for Togiaso.

"We are thrilled this Le Moana Mua Award has gone to Genevieve. The teaching and learning in our Department of Health Practice is enriched by her lived experience, decades of professional practice and dedication to her culture.

Gen’s wisdom, instincts and methods have created an empowering environment for our Pacific Äkonga which can only serve to encourage greater Pacific presence in our healthcare system - not only in terms of participation but also, by her example, in leadership."

The citation for the Group Award for Progressing Education Partnerships and Collaboration described work of the Ara |Te PÅ«kenga and Awanui Group as "an exemplar for others" blending industry knowledge, academic and pedagogical expertise, and an informed understanding of learner needs.

17 cohorts have progressed through the entirely online Level 5 diploma programme, which provides a new registration pathway for pre-analytical technicians in clinical settings to become registered with the Medical Sciences Council. The qualification has resulted in significantly higher rates of satisfaction among learners and increased recruitment of MÄori and Pasifika.

In the award citation, an Awanui employee of 26 years said, "I cannot speak highly enough of the diploma and the team at Ara." Another said they’d experienced "exceptional teaching skills, dedication and a genuine passion in the field" in their learning.

The eight-strong group named on the award include Ara’s Dr Grant Bennett, Alan Hoskin, Marion Hale, Derek Chirnside, Tracy Hutton, Elaine Rutherford, and Clare Hutchinson along with Heather Compton, from Awanui Group.

Philippa Meek, Ara Manager of Science, said former staff had also contributed to the programme which embodied Ara’s learners-first approach and Awanui’s values-led philosophy. She said the impacts were far-reaching.

"The expertise of all involved not only supports Äkonga professional development into the programme and during delivery, but also on completion to act as work-based trainers or mentors," she said. "The drive for an exceptional learning experience for learners has also driven a strong ongoing self-review cycle and produced a programme that strongly scaffolds learners toward success."

Darren Mitchell said the team effort had secured great results for learners and industry.

"It has been rewarding to see this bespoke qualification evolve and grow thanks to the strong motivation of our partner Awanui and the dedication of Ara’s Education Development and Academic teams who ensure these work-based learners are supported every step of the way. There is huge potential for growth of this winning formula, and we are excited to see how it progresses."

Hosted by Ako Aotearoa, Te Whatu Kairangi Aotearoa Tertiary Educator Awards (previously known as the Tertiary Teaching Excellence Awards) are the most recognised awards for the entire tertiary education and training sector in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Awards ceremony, including the announcement of the Prime Minister’s Educator of the Year Award will take place at Parliament 26 September.