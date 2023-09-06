Congratulations to Finalists of the KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award

Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 - 13:20

KiwiRail, as a vital part of the transport and tourism sector of Aotearoa, is a proud sponsor of the KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award in the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2023.

"We are investing in a sustainable future, including through new Interislander ferries and Great Journeys New Zealand scenic trains, and we are delighted to support an award which applauds the tourism industry’s environmental champions," says Walter Rushbrook, Executive GM, Interislander Business Readiness.

"This Award is an opportunity for tourism businesses across the motu to demonstrate how they produce quantifiable results and positive environmental impacts over a sustained period of time. We congratulate the three outstanding finalists announced yesterday by event organiser Tourism Industry Aotearoa."

The three finalists are:

- Christchurch Airport, Christchurch

Christchurch Airport have positioned themselves as leaders in airport climate leadership, influencing how the aviation industry globally is transitioning. For Christchurch Airport, the most powerful change happens when people work together, which is why they collaborate with industry, stakeholders, and communities to enable decarbonisation at the fastest possible rate.

-EcoZip Adventures, Waiheke Island

EcoZip is an award-winning adventure and eco-tourism business, founded on the concept of ‘commercial conservation’- a successful and sound commercial business able to fund conservation and social initiatives. Advocates for sustainable and regenerative tourism, they have been recognised with a Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand award.

-Pic's Peanut Butter, Nelson

Pic’s Peanut Butter World promotes sustainable tourism practice throughout its operations. It promotes the use of sustainable agriculture practices, uses renewable energy to minimise carbon emissions and have efficient waste management systems. Community focused, they pay the living wage, donate peanut butter to the community and sponsor community groups.