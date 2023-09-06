National accolade for 'powerful educator of Pacific learners' - Te Pukenga

Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 - 15:36

Ara | Te PÅ«kenga celebrates Ako Aotearoa award success for Genevieve Togiaso

Genevieve Togiaso did her nursing training at what was then CPIT, now Ara |Te Pukenga. Three decades on, as Head of Department for Health Practice at Ara, her practice as an educator has earned national recognition.

Togiaso has won an inaugural Le Moana Mua Award for outstanding Pacific educators in the Te Whatu Kairangi - Aotearoa Tertiary Educator Awards. awards, which recognise excellence in the tertiary sector.

The registered nurse worked across the sector in New Zealand and Australia before returning to Ara as Pacific Academic Lead in 2020 and taking her role in Health Practice in 2022.

A single mum of four children, and grandmother of one has qualifications in both health and community leadership with extensive knowledge and experience in both clinical and organisational development, leadership, and governance.

The citation for the Le Moana Mua award describes Togiaso as a "powerful educator and leader of Pacific learners" and said her teaching methods indicate a sound understanding of Pacific cultures and how to make Pacific learners feel confident to be their authentic cultural selves in a learning institution.

It said Togiaso, who is also a Board member of the Presbyterian Support Services South Island, skilfully connects theory to real life experiences of Pacific Äkonga in engaging and powerful ways - drawing on her own nursing experiences to inspire hope and courage.

Humbled by the award, Togiaso was swift to acknowledge her Äkonga (students) as well as the encouragement, investment and support of her colleagues and family.

"The Samoan proverb "Tautua nei mo sou manuia taeao - serve today for a better tomorrow" reflects my hardworking parents and family that migrated from Samoa for new opportunities. It is my responsibility to continue to enable opportunities for my community," she said.

The Le Moana Mua award criteria are based on the published research: "Ten Habits for Phenomenal Educators for Pacific Learners" by Dr Cherie Chu-Fuluifaga and Janice Ikiua-Pasi.

Togiaso said the acknowledgement had deep personal significance.

"It shows that I can be my authentic self, in a curriculum, institution and system embedded with euro-centric pedagogy. I feel privileged as a Pacific academic, educator, leader and nurse to embed Pacific ways of knowing to grow and empower our learners."

Te PÅ«kenga Region 4 co-leader Darren Mitchell was delighted with the recognition for Togiaso.

"We are thrilled this Le Moana Mua Award has gone to Genevieve. The teaching and learning in our Department of Health Practice is enriched by her lived experience, decades of professional practice and dedication to her culture.

Gen’s wisdom, instincts and methods have created an empowering environment for our Pacific Äkonga which can only serve to encourage greater Pacific presence in our healthcare system - not only in terms of participation but also, by her example, in leadership."

Sua Tauti, Ara Director of Pacific Achievement, who nominated Togiaso for the award, said the Ara whÄnau was proud to have one of their our own receive such an honour and that it would be felt widely.

"In the Pacific community when one wins, we all win," Tauti said. "It’s so inspiring for our next generation of leaders too. When our youth see themselves, they see goals that they may not have seen before - and it shows nothing is impossible if you work hard."

Hosted by Ako Aotearoa, Te Whatu Kairangi Aotearoa Tertiary Educator Awards (previously known as the Tertiary Teaching Excellence Awards) are the most recognised awards for the entire tertiary education and training sector in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Awards ceremony, including the announcement of the Prime Minister’s Educator of the Year Award (for which Genivieve Togiaso is a finalist) will take place at Parliament 26 September.