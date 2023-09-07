Recognition for cyclone saviours - Napier City Council

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 06:00

Twenty-eight individuals and seven organisations hailed as "life savers", "guardian angels" and "heroes" are being honoured for the ways in which they helped others during and after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Napier City Council is hosting the Cyclone Gabrielle Recognition Awards this week after receiving close to 80 nominations.

Mayor Kirsten Wise said nominators expressed their gratitude in a number of ways in the statements they provided to Council.

"In many cases, the people the recipients helped were strangers," Mayor Wise explained. "Nominators have shared incredible stories of rescue, bravery, hard mahi, care and selfless support."

"We have shared some tough times this year as individuals and neighbourhoods, as a city and as a region. These awards are a chance to celebrate and thank people who have shown true leadership, sacrifice and service, lightening the load and bringing some joy and relief to so many others," says Mayor Wise.

The Awards ceremony takes place from 5pm Thursday 7 September at the Napier War Memorial Centre. Brief information about the recipients is listed below. Contact NCC Comms Manager to arrange interviews and photos. Photo opportunities will also be available on the evening of the awards.