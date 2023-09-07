Free pest plant workshops back for September - Northland Regional Council

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 08:57

Popular free annual workshops offering Northlanders tips on how to tackle some of the worst weeds threatening our region will be on offer again shortly.

Pest plant experts will be passing on tips on how to tackle some of Northland’s worst weeds at a series of free winter workshops in Kaitaia, Waimamaku, Kerikeri and WhangÄrei from Tuesday 19 September to Friday 22 September.

Councillor Geoff Crawford, Chair of Northland Regional Council’s Biosecurity and Biodiversity Working Party, says the workshops are a great chance to plan ahead and get ready for the busy ‘weed knockdown period’ once the warmth of spring starts to take hold.

"The workshops are hands-on and delivered in a relaxed and fun way to help people learn how best to tackle a wide variety of nasties including wild ginger, lantana, moth plant, Taiwan cherry and privet."

The workshops will include a short presentation, hands-on identification tips and information on control options, including chemicals and other methods.

The first workshop will be held on Tuesday 19 September at Toka Tumoana, 26 Matthews Ave, Kaitaia.

On Wednesday 20 September two workshops will be held at Waimamaku Hall, 7232 State Highway 12, Waimamaku, the first from 9am-noon and the second from 1pm-4pm.

On Thursday 21 September another two workshops will be held in the St John’s Hall, 357 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri from 9am-noon and 1pm-4pm.

A final three workshops will be held Friday 22 September in the council chambers at the regional council’s WhangÄrei offices at 36 Water St. The first will be held from 9am-noon, another from 1pm-4pm and a final session from 6pm-9pm.

"To fight the onslaught of weeds species we are facing in Te Taitokerau we need everyone to tackle the weeds in their backyard, and other special places they care about. Our workshops are a great way to remove some of the barriers to getting stuck in and are a chance to meet others who are keen to make a difference", says Cr Crawford.

Those keen to attend should register at www.nrc.govt.nz/weedsworkshops or contact Biosecurity Specialist Sara Brill on freephone 0800 002 004. (Spaces are limited so register soon.)

General information on pests in Northland is available from the council’s website via: www.nrc.govt.nz/pestcontrolhub