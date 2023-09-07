Top surf lifeguards to be honoured at national awards - SLSNZ

|
New Zealand’s top surf lifeguards will be honoured for their achievements and contributions at the Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) Awards of Excellence.
On 23 September, members from around the country will gather at Te Papa in Wellington for the Awards, which will recognise recipients in the areas of lifesaving, sport, and education.
Steve Fisher, SLSNZ Chief Executive Officer, said, "SLSNZ represents 74 surf lifesaving clubs around Aotearoa, from Ahipara in the Far North to Oreti in Southland. These Awards allow us to acknowledge the surf lifeguards who keep watch between the red and yellow flags, as well as all the volunteers who contribute to the organisation’s success but don’t necessarily get their feet wet - from the trainers to assessors, coaches, administrators, and many more."
During the 2022/2023 season, 4,300 surf lifeguards spent 225,000 hours patrolling more than 80 locations, saving over 1,400 lives. They also played a pivotal role in the emergency response following severe flooding in Auckland and Cyclone Gabrielle.
When Cyclone Gabrielle struck Hawke’s Bay, 80 surf lifeguards from various regions responded quickly. They worked in some of the most severely impacted areas such as Eskdale and Bayview, where they successfully rescued over 200 individuals and aided more people and pets to safety.
Fisher emphasised, "Throughout the 2022/2023 season, our teams faced huge challenges, displaying courage and teamwork that exemplified the finest aspects of the volunteer spirit. They also showcased their versatility and demonstrated their indispensable role as an emergency service during times of national disaster."
The National Awards of Excellence are an annual event, with finalists selected from winners of the regional Awards of Excellence held earlier in the year.
Fisher said, "On behalf of SLSNZ, I want to congratulate all our Award finalists who work tirelessly to ensure beachgoers return home to their friends and whÄnau. I look forward to celebrating with you all in Wellington."
Full List of Finalists:
Volunteer of the Year
Victoria Mulrennan - United North Piha Lifeguard Service
Nick McLeay - Onemana Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC)
John Svendsen - Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Adam Glenister - Wainui SLSC
Jessica Bennett - Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC
Francie O’Sullivan - New Plymouth Old Boys SLSC
Karen Simpson-Warren - PaekÄkÄriki Surf Lifeguards
Noah Hosie - Nelson SLSC
Felix Cook - St Kilda SLSC
Lifeguard of the Year
Samantha Larson - Kariaotahi Surf Club
Jack Sewell - Onemana SLSC
John Svendsen - Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Ana Naden - Waikanae SLSC
Michael Peterson - WaimÄrama SLSC
Joe Edwards - Åpunake SLSC
Nikita Bublitz - Lyall Bay SLSC
Riley Stewart - Spencer Park SLSC
Madelene Ozanne - Warrington SLSC
Rescue of the Year
Sunset Beach SLSC - November 2022
Sunset Beach SLSC - December 2022
Mairangi Bay SLSC - January 2023
Hawke’s Bay SAR Squad - February 2023
Taylors Mistake SLSC - March 2023
Instructor of the Year
Carwyn Thomas - United North Piha Lifeguard Service
Gabriella Hughes - Tairua SLSC
Poppy Crouch - Omanu SLSC
Rama Robertson - Midway SLSC
Lexxie Cunningham - WaimÄrama SLSC
Hywel Davies - East End SLSC
Isaac van der Vossen - Foxton SLSC
Dean Le Warne - North Beach SLSC
Carla Murray - St Clair SLSC
Patrol Support Officer of the Year
Tamsyn Siggery - Waipu Cove
Sharlene Manukau - Waihi Beach
Wade Meads - Maketu
Glenn Hamblyn - Midway SLSC
Maiah Cudby - Foxton SLSC
Riki Fahey - North Beach SLSC
Gregor Chrystal - St Kilda SLSC
Surf Official of the Year
Johnny Clough - United North Piha Lifeguard Service
Bruce Matheson - Omanu SLSC
Dion Williams - Wainui Surf Life Saving Club
Trina Wills - WaimÄrama SLSC
Andrew Sorensen - Fitzroy SLSC
Joss Urbahn - Foxton SLSC
Andrew Summerfield - Waikuku Beach SLSC
Kate Jerram - St Kilda SLSC
International Sport Performance of the Year
Danielle McKenzie - Mairangi Bay SLSC
Cory Taylor - Midway SLSC
Madison Kidd - Whangamata
Taylor Shrimpton and Abi Chapman - Sunset Beach SLSC, Open Women’s IRB Crew
Liam McVicar, Christian Donkin, Alex Joyce, Connor Devery, Paul McVicar - TÄ«tahi Bay SLSC, U23 Mens Surf Boat Crew
Coach of the Year
Tom Lowe - Mairangi Bay SLSC
John Bryant - Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service
Jack Gavin - Midway SLSC
Leonard Kay - Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC
Joel Meuli - East End SLSC
Tim Marsden - TÄ«tahi Bay SLSC
Malcolm Macdonald - South Brighton SLSC
Rosie Falcous - St Clair SLSC
Event Details
When: 6:30pm, 23 September 2023
Where: Te Papa, Wellington
