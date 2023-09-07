Housing stress and homelessness are pressing issues this election - Salvation Army

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 11:37

Housing issues are gigantic for the poorest in our communities, especially with the major inflation and cost of living pressures plaguing whÄnau, says The Salvation Army in its third ‘Pressing Issues’ briefings.

Today’s briefing is the third of five to be released throughout August and September, ahead of the 2023 General Election. Upcoming briefings will cover issues affecting alcohol and gambling and illicit drugs, as well as criminal justice.

‘Whatever way you cut the numbers, despite steady progress on many fronts under the Homeless Action Plan, severe housing need and homelessness remain pressing issues, especially for our people using various Salvation Army services,’ says Ronji Tanielu, Principal Policy Analyst with The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit.

‘Today’s briefing asks politicians to explain how the next government will make a difference in housing needs for the 150,000 people using our Salvation Army services, and what meaningful policy ideas they have to help our people with the relentless housing issues they face.’

The Pressing Issues briefing series offers a snapshot of the issues that the Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit believe politicians cannot ignore in this coming election.