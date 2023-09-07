NZME unveils dynamic podcast line up for the 2023 General Election

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 12:09

Amidst the growing anticipation surrounding the 2023 General Election, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is thrilled to announce an exciting podcast line-up across NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB providing listeners with all they need to know leading into the election

Starting on Wednesday 6 September, NZ Herald released their daily podcast On the Campaign presented by Georgina Campbell and Hamish Fletcher. The podcast distils key stories, policies, and moments that are shaping the campaign narrative, catering to political enthusiasts and those seeking a deeper understanding of the election, guiding listeners through the complexities of the campaign.

Murray Kirkness, NZME Chief Content Officer - Publishing, emphasises the importance of providing audiences with election news on various platforms.

"As one of New Zealand's leading news platforms, we're committed to sharing news worth knowing in formats that appeal to our audiences. We are proud to present a podcast that captures the essence of the campaign providing our listeners with intriguing analysis, insightful conversations, and an exclusive peek into the ever-shifting political panorama.

"NZME is your go-to source for election coverage and with our audience of 3.5 million people across our publishing, radio, podcast network and digital platforms, there is something for everyone," says Kirkness.

In addition, Newstalk ZB is introducing three thought-provoking podcast series, each offering a unique perspective on the evolving political landscape.

Launching earlier this week The Front Bench, is a live weekly discussion every Monday from 4pm, featuring Heather du Plessis-Allan, Barry Soper, Richard Hills, and Phil O'Reilly, promising piercing analysis that cuts through the noise.

Behind the List with Barry Soper is next up, launching today. A weekly series hosted by Newstalk ZB's esteemed Senior Political Correspondent and former Political Editor, the podcast features exclusive interviews with headline-makers and masterful analysis as the campaign unfolds.

From Monday 11 September, listeners can embrace the insightful narratives of Election Fix, a daily show presented by Raylene Ramsay delving into electoral headlines and the stories shaping the campaign's trajectory, complete with on-the-ground reports to keep listeners informed.

Jason Winstanley, NZME Chief Radio Officer says: "We are committed to keeping our Newstalk ZB audiences informed with a variety of perspectives as we approach one of the most significant elections in recent history. Our podcast line-up brings together industry experts and diverse viewpoints to provide invaluable insights for our listeners across the country."

NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's podcast networks are available via their websites and iHeartRadio.