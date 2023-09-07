Net Zero standard for diversified miners now available - IGCC

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 12:32

Net Zero Standard For Diversified Miners Now Available.

As providers of transition materials, mining companies play a vital role in decarbonisation. Some are, however, exposed to significant transition risks. For the first time, this standard, produced by Climate Action 100+, will provide investors with the necessary metrics to help assess diversified mining companies’ transition plans to net zero. The Standard will now enter pilot mode, in which metrics will be tested for practicality and feed into a final metrics list. Assessment results from this pilot will enrich investor engagements with new, impactful insights.

Climate Action 100+

The standard provides a new transparent, systematic, and evidence-backed engagement tool, giving signatories and the wider investor landscape the metrics most specific to this important, but complex, sector.

It is designed to complement the sector-neutral Climate Action 100+ Net Zero Company Benchmark.

The Net Zero Standard for Diversified Mining reflects the outcome of extensive consultation with investors, mining companies themselves and other key stakeholders. A final consultation on a draft of the Standard was conducted May-June 2023 before the final release.

The Net Zero Standard For Diversified Mining

Investor Expectations For Diversified Mining

Mining companies have the potential to reduce transition risk and accelerate the global transition to net zero.

Rapid cuts in the consumption of coal, particularly thermal coal, are needed over the next decade to constrain emissions within a 1.5°C budget. Many CA100+ mining companies are already repositioning their businesses for the net zero transition.

While there are significant transition risks for many mining companies, the transition also creates opportunities for miners, with demand for key commodities needed for the roll-out of clean energy technologies forecast to grow significantly by 2030.

Meeting this demand requires urgent and significant investment.

Investors therefore need frameworks - such as the new standard - that can interrogate the credibility of current company transition plans, track progress and, where plans are not forthcoming or are inadequate, inform engagement conversations.

Documents included in the release

The Net Zero Standard for Diversified Mining This sets out metrics that diversified mining companies engaged with under Climate Action 100+ will be assessed against, and the scoring methodology that will be used. These metrics are additional to the Climate Action 100+ Net Zero Company Benchmark, and this document shows how the new metrics relate to the existing indicators and sub-indicators of the Net Zero Company Benchmark. Download (pdf) Investor Expectations for Diversified Mining An accompanying document that fleshes out the Standard with background and rationale behind the metrics found in the Standard itself. Download (pdf)

Next Steps

The metrics laid out in both documents will now be piloted by assessing selected miners with the objective of testing their practicality. Feedback from these pilots will be used to further refine the metrics into a final list, with which it is expected public assessments will be made. These assessment results (as well as the narrative and context provided in the Investor Expectations) will bring impactful insights to engagement conversations.