Horizons Regional Council workers strike for fair pay and conditions - PSA

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 18:06

PSA members at Horizons Regional Council will strike for fair pay and conditions tomorrow (Friday 8 September).

PSA Delegates are encouraging members to use their time while striking to volunteer in the community.

"Our members are dedicated to serving their communities. They want pay and conditions that reflect their value and allow them to do their best possible work for their region", said Dolly Larkins, Organiser for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA).

Members will stop work from 12.30pm to 5pm tomorrow, ( Friday 8 September), and for a full day on Monday 11 September.

From Monday 4 September to Friday 29 September, members will not work outside of, and more than, the ordinary hours of work. This includes a ban on working overtime, call outs, authorised special events, and on duty as a duty officer.

PSA commenced bargaining on 13 October 2022. On 25 July 2023, the PSA and Horizons agreed to mediated bargaining.