Proactive push to allow summer camping at Pouawa and Turihaua - GDC

Friday, 8 September, 2023 - 17:14

Conversations are underway between Gisborne District Council and Waka Kotahi to allow camping at two favourite spots this summer season.

Historically Gisborne District Council has managed summer camping at Pouawa and Turihaua, two coastal areas that sit alongside State Highway 35 which are mostly owned by Waka Kotahi, under the Freedom Camping bylaw.

However, legislation changes to the Freedom Camping Act (created by the Self-Contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Act 2023) in June means the Council’s Freedom Camping bylaw is now inconsistent with the Act, and Council no longer has the power of enforcement over these areas under its Freedom Camping bylaw or the Act.

Council’s Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey says, in a nutshell, these amendments include: the tightening of the definition of self-contained vehicles in Council’s bylaw - only campervans with fixed (not portable) toilets; and limitations on Council ability to manage land that belongs to Waka Kotahi unless Waka Kotahi agrees to these areas coming under Council’s control as Local Authority Areas.

Ms Frey says it’s still up to Waka Kotahi to decide whether they want to allow seasonal camping in these areas, and whether Council regains any authority in these areas.

"Through our conversations, we know Waka Kotahi is motivated to get an outcome for this season and is aware of the situation.

"As part of these conversations, other issues have been discussed including how the environment is impacted by seasonal camping activities, and that some areas are becoming increasingly dangerous to camp on with the coastal erosion and proximity to the State Highway."

Ms Frey says it’s a unique situation and Gisborne District Council is apparently the first council to take these issues to Waka Kotahi after the legislative changes.

This morning’s Sustainable TairÄwhiti meeting voted by majority to amend the bylaw to be consistent with the Act, and also added a recommendation to direct Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann to request permission from Waka Kotahi to declare these areas of land as a Local Authority Area so it can be included in Council’s Freedom Camping bylaw.

"Both parties are being proactive. We’ve also advocated for Waka Kotahi to have a conversation with local iwi Ngati Oneone to see how they want to approach this situation.

"As it stands now, this land cannot be administered under our bylaw with the amendments that have been made. So, in order for our bylaw to be enforceable we must align it with the amended Freedom Camping Act 2023.

"Also, because this land isn’t Council land, we need to be guided by Waka Kotahi with the direction of community engagement they want to take."

Ms Frey says with Labour Weekend on 24 October people will be planning to start camping then.

"We do need our community to know soon where it is safe to camp so that it is a safe and enjoyable summer for everyone.

"We hope to tidy up these formalities this year so that it is clear for everyone going forward."

Ms Frey says for this season, Council does have the potential, with the consent of Waka Kotahi, to administer the sites through other legislation - namely the Traffic and Parking Bylaw and the Litter Act.

"However, ultimately this decision sits with Waka Kotahi."

Ms Frey says a report will be presented to the next available Council meeting following a response from Waka Kotahi, which will bring more certainty for our community.