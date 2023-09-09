Battle of the barbecue and the rise of Artificial Intelligence Gin at the Auckland Home Show

Saturday, 9 September, 2023 - 07:44

The Auckland Home Show is packed to the rafters with home and renovation products, but there’s more to the show than shiny appliances and electric bidets.

This Saturday, it’s a cohort of burly barbeque aficionados who will be stealing the show, showing why competitive barbequing is becoming a global phenomenon.

20 competitors are heading out to the show to steak up a storm and show off their mastery of meat.

It’s been organised by the local chapter of the SCA (the Steak Cookoff Association). They’re a colourful bunch and it’s a tasty break from politics.

The Auckland Home Show has sold thousands of barbecues over the years, but this event takes it up another notch with charcoal demons of both sexes showing just how good a piece of meat can be!

Competition starts at 10am and runs through the day. There will be an opportunity for visitors to taste the difference!

Nestled in amongst the outdoor products and designer furniture is a product that took a few thousand years of human intelligence to come to fruition.

It’s called Imagination Gin, and it was entirely designed by AI, right down to the label.

Founders Chris, Nick and Hayley asked ChatGPT to design a gin recipe and boom - there it was. They then used the AI design programme Midourney to design the label, and even got ChatGPT to write the script for the back of the bottle.

The result is a gin that they say is balanced, refreshing and has an exciting secret ingredient.

General Manager of Exhibitions and Events NZ, Amanda Magnus says there are always great surprises and fun experiences at every show.

With more that 450 exhibitors over such a large range of products, there are always those items that surprise and delight," she says.

"So, come for the great bargains and amazing products for the kitchen and bathroom etc, but expect to discover more than a few surprises on the journey!"

The Auckland Home Show, proudly brought to you by TSB, runs from Thursday September 7, until Sunday September 10.

The show is open daily from 10:00am until 9:00pm every day except Sunday which is open 10:00am until 6:00pm.

See https://www.aucklandhomeshow.co.nz/ for ticketing and schedules.