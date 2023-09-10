New report: 1 in 4 throw clothes in the bin, NZ's clothing recycling habits revealed - Vanish NZ

Sunday, 10 September, 2023 - 10:01

A shocking one in four New Zealanders throws their unwanted clothes in the rubbish bin and 23% don’t see anything wrong with it, according to a new survey conducted by household laundry brand, Vanish.

Released in line with Second Hand September, the nationwide study aims to lift the lid on New Zealanders’ clothing and textile recycling habits. It follows a recent report that discovered around 220,000 tonnes of clothing and textile waste ends up in landfill annually in New Zealand [2] - a fact that nearly a third (31%) of participants in the Vanish study claimed they were only a little concerned about, or not concerned about at all.

The study found that New Zealanders are getting rid of clothing nearly as quickly as we are acquiring new items, highlighting our ingrained fast-fashion habits. More than half the population (56%) are discarding clothing at least once every season, and 14% doing so at least every 3-4 weeks. Simply, according to 85% of us, because we ‘no longer like them’.

Auckland residents were found to be the greatest purgers of pre-loved garments, dispensing clothing items an average of eight times per year - far higher than Wellington and Christchurch dwellers, with both recording five times a year, on average. The research showed that women dispose of clothing more frequently than men, though they were more likely to sell, donate or exchange them - whereas men were more likely to opt for the rubbish bin.

Sixty percent of Kiwis said that they choose to donate unwanted clothing to charity, family or friends, over other less sustainable options. An action that initiatives like Second Hand September hope to encourage more people to get on board with.

Second Hand September, an annual initiative coined by charity Oxfam, aims to inspire people to buy only pre-loved clothing for 30 days or more, with the hope of changing attitudes and behaviours around fast fashion and ameliorating the impact of the clothing industry on our environment.

Rachel Bainbridge, Head of Brand and Trade Marketing for Reckitt Hygiene says "At Vanish we want to support sustainability focused initiatives like Second Hand September, that help to shine a light on the issue of fashion waste. We are committed to promoting more environmentally friendly practices and helping people to prolong the life of their clothing."

Vanish is also a partner of Dress For Success, a not-for-profit organisation that aims to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, including the supply of professional attire acquired via donations of quality preloved garments by the public.

Under the partnership, Vanish provides complementary products for Dress for Success clients to help them look after and extend the lifespan of their garments. In its study, business clothing was found to be disposed of after just ten wears and interestingly, stains in clothing are a big factor in clothing disposal decisions. A hefty 84% of respondents reported they got rid of items due to stubborn stains they could not remove. A problem that Vanish is well-placed to help solve.

Casual-wear was found to escape the wardrobe cull for longer than business or party-wear with jeans taking the top spot and surviving a lifespan of 52 wears on average before being banished.

Bainbridge says "The research has been very enlightening and is just another step in our efforts to help the community think about our environment. We hope that it may act as a catalyst for others to think and act in a more sustainable way too, where possible, for the good of the planet."

