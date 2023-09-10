Practise what you preach: Award-winning PR firm launches podcast

Sunday, 10 September, 2023 - 18:23

Hamilton public relations firm HMC has launched a new podcast, CRUNCH, designed to lift the lid on public relations and communications and encourage crucial conversations on subjects that affect business leaders and professionals across a wide range of industries.

The CRUNCH podcast is an extension of HMC’s popular CRUNCH events for corporate and community leaders. These "crucial conversations over lunch" brought together business experts and HMC team members to provide valuable insights into topics where strategic communications and business challenges collide.

HMC director Heather Claycomb says it felt like the time for CRUNCH to evolve into a format that better reflects the needs of busy professionals today.

"We wanted to take CRUNCH from an in-person event series to a podcast, which you can access and enjoy whenever it suits you."

The topics covered on the podcast will be designed to help business leaders with practical information that can be implemented straight away.

"We were conscious of constantly recommending to our clients the value of podcasting, and what a great tool it can be to share information in a candid, conversational way. So, this is us as a PR agency, practising what we preach," says Heather.

"We also promise to keep it light and fun."

The first episode, out now, features Lodge Real Estate managing director Jeremy O’Rourke in a discussion about the five foundations for building a personal brand.

Upcoming guests and topics include Hamilton Central Business Association CEO Vanessa Williams and marketing manager Vicky Redwood on tapping into the power of TikTok; Precision Podcasting managing director Kane Power on building reputation through podcasting; Michael Matthews business manager at Perrin Ag and Everest People managing director Senga Allen on developing an employer of choice brand; and King St CEO Chris Williams on building trust in the age of ChatGPT.

CRUNCH episodes will be released fortnightly until Christmas, on all good podcast platforms. More information on guests, upcoming episodes and associated resources are available on the CRUNCH website: www.wearehmc.co.nz/crunch .

HMC is a PR agency headquartered in Hamilton. It is a three-time winner of the PR Institute of NZ (PRINZ) PR Agency of the Year - Small to Medium, including in 2023. In its 19th year, HMC advises clients in a range of industries including education, dairy, agriculture, engineering, construction and various not-for-profit organisations.