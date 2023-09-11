Police Commissioner welcomes new Deputy Chief Executive Iwi and Community

Monday, 11 September, 2023 - 07:05

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster welcomes the provisional appointment of Pieri Munro as Deputy Chief Executive Iwi and Community.

Mr Munro (NgÄti Maniapoto, NgÄ Rauru KÄ«tahi, NgÄti Kahungunu ki Wairoa, KÄti Irakehu i Kai Tahu) previously served in New Zealand Police before retiring as a Superintendent in 2010.

Since then, he has held a number of significant roles including most recently Te Pou Whakarae (MÄori Partnerships Group Manager) at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Commissioner Coster says Mr Munro was involved in the MÄori, Pacific, ethnic kaupapa in Police right at its inception.

"In speaking to his heart for the role, Pieri acknowledged the need to look back in order to look forward (Titiro whakamuri kia anga whakamua)," he says.

"He has acknowledged the significant progress we have made and the strength of the MÄori, Pacific and ethnic strategies, shaped with communities."

In the role he will focus on:

1. Ensuring our MÄori, Pacific and ethnic strategies are owned and implemented right across the organisation

2. Enabling local leaders to develop meaningful iwi and community relationships

3. Ensuring we bring through the next generation of leaders from our MÄori, Pacific and ethnic communities.

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha will retire from Police in January.

While his role as a statutory Deputy Commissioner ended in June this year, Deputy Commissioner Haumaha has remained on in a non-statutory role to provide continuity to the iwi and community portfolio, and ensure his successor receives a thorough handover and induction.

"I want to acknowledge Deputy Commissioner Haumaha’s massive contribution," Commissioner Coster says.

"I'm grateful we have found a leader capable of taking this work forward from the strong position in which he leaves it.

E tÅ« ki te kei o te waka kia pakia koe e ngÄ ngaru o te wÄ."

Mr Munro is expected to start the role in October.

Commissioner Coster was assisted throughout the appointment process by members of Police’s MÄori, Pacific and Ethnic focus forums.