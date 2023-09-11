Project update - Stead Street Pump Station - Environment Southland

Monday, 11 September, 2023 - 18:25

Environment Southland and its design consultant and contractor have agreed to a solution after design and construction issues were discovered recently at the Stead Street Pump Station.

Environment Southland general manager integrated catchment management Paul Hulse said finding a solution that ensured the pumps would function as designed was a priority for the Council.

"We discovered design and construction issues in mid-June following a review of the pumps’ operation and maintenance requirements, which resulted in the concrete slab that supports the Archimedes screw pumps built 440mm higher than it should have been.

"If installed at the as-built height, the pumps’ performance would be compromised, so finding a solution that lowered localised areas of the supports for the new pumps was the ideal solution among several considered."

Environment Southland is seeking advice on the recovery of the cost of the remedial solution from the parties involved and is not expecting there to be an increase in the project budget.

The difference in height of the slab occurred through a combination of design and construction errors.

Our contractor will be starting the remedial solution within the next week while continuing with the current phase of work within the road and floodwall.

"The remedial works mean the timeframe for completion is now anticipated to be March-April 2024 (three to four months later). However, the ongoing work will not affect the reinstatement of two lanes of traffic on Stead Street at the end of September," Paul Hulse said.

The project is otherwise going well with the laying of the outlet pipes from the new pump station building to KoretÄ« New River Estuary completed last week. This is a significant milestone, with the Fulton Hogan team working mostly underground and out of sight to achieve it. Construction of the viewing platform is now underway.

From October to the completion of the project, we anticipate only minor traffic delays at key times, such as for the installation of the pumps. The temporary speed limit will remain in place, however, as Fulton Hogan needs to work near the carriageway.

The new Stead Street Pump Station forms an integral part of Invercargill’s flood protection scheme that will protect the area from inundation for the next 50 years. This pump station is critical to the 116 properties in the immediate area and is a lifeline for the airport, supporting 320,000 passengers plus freight each year.

For further information visit Environment Southland’s website https://www.es.govt.nz/climate-resilience-programme/stead-street-pump-station-replacement