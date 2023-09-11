Pahiatua asked to conserve water - Tararua District Council

Monday, 11 September, 2023 - 19:05

Tararua District Council is asking Pahiatua residents to conserve water immediately due to the water treatment plant having a reduced capacity to produce treated water.

The treated water reservoir is at a critically low level and requires that residents reduce their water consumption immediately so that we can raise the water level.

Residents and business are asked to defer from any non-essential use like water blasting patios, car washing, watering the flowers, leaving taps running while brushing teeth etc.

Other ways to conserve water are to check for leaks and take shorter showers

Tararua District Council encourages Pahiatua residents to tell friends and family of the need to conserve water.

Water conservation techniques can be found on the Tararua District Council website at: https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/services/water-and-wastewater/water-conservation-tips

Tararua District Council is actively working on resolving the this issue and will provide a further update tomorrow.