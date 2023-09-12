Matilda Family Violence Awareness Campaign Australia

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 09:26

Family and sexual violence is a big problem in Australia.

One in three women experience severe physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Even when the victim is separated from their abuser survivors remain fearful of further abuse and suffer from anxiety and depression.

No one knows this better than Matilda Constable Webb who is a family violence survivor and who has bravely agreed to be the public face of the HELPatHAND Family and Sexual Violence Awareness campaign to be launched in 2024.

Matilda says, "As someone passionate about advocacy, I am deeply committed to breaking the silence surrounding domestic violence in Australia.

Through lived experience I know firsthand how silent survivors can be, however I have found a voice and my goal is to use it to help all the Matilda’s out there in the community who aren't there yet and ready to use their voices. We must create awareness of family and sexual violence, create safe spaces, foster open conversations, and provide the necessary resources to help survivors heal and thrive."

Sir Ray Avery CEO and founder of HELPatHAND www.helpathand.au hopes that the Nationwide media campaign will not only encourage victims of family and sexual violence to speak up but also to encourage the Australian public to play an active part in the campaign and help reduce the terrible rates of violent abuse prevalent in all social and ethnic groups across Australia.

"The Matilda’s Australian woman’s football team captured the imagination of all Australians and I am hoping that all Australians will get behind the Matilda Family and Sexual violence awareness campaign and help support and care for all of our Matilda’s out there, many of which are suffering in silence.

Matilda Constable Webb is an incredibly intelligent, articulate and brave woman who I hope will inspire all Australians to be a better version of themselves."

We have a great team of creatives working on the media campaign which will include radio, TV, print and social media but we welcome any offers of creative advertising support and sponsorship, said Sir Ray Avery.