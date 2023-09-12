"Re-shaping" Aotearoa wins international recognition for CRL Manager

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 09:47

A City Rail Link (CRL) manager - Berenize Peita (Kaiwhakahaere Hua a Hapori) - has won international recognition for her "profound efforts in reshaping how future infrastructure projects in New Zealand will unfold".

In Melbourne, the Australian-based Infrastructure Sustainability Council (ISC) awarded Berenize its prestigious ‘Enduring Impact’ Award for Individual Contribution to a Sustainable Future.

Berenize, employed by City Rail Link Ltd as the Social Outcomes Legacy Manager inside Link Alliance, the project’s main contractor, leads initiatives that promote a more diverse workforce and support MÄori and Pasifika businesses. Under her guidance, a successful Progressive Employment Programme helps rangatahi (youth) successfully graduate into the workforce, and CRL contracts valued at more than $95 million have been directed towards MÄori and Pasifika-owned businesses.

ISC Chief Executive, Ainsley Simpson, describes Berenize’s leadership as "profound efforts" to reshape future infrastructure projects in Aotearoa/New Zealand.

"Ongoing commitment to her work has created a permanent legacy for the tikanga MÄori and te reo MÄori people involved, and for the way project managers can work with similar groups to achieve these outcomes on other projects and their communities."

"Through her leadership, with the support of CRL Mana Whenua partners, Berenize has elevated te ao MÄori (the MÄori world) as a valued part of the Link Alliance’s operational approach. Her efforts emphasize the value in social outcomes and fostering a diverse, inclusive workforce in Aotearoa," says Ms Simpson.

Berenize says she is grateful for the recognition but says it represents the work of many.

"Particularly to the project’s Social Outcomes team, as well as to City Rail Link Ltd and Link Alliance for creating the space to prioritise these outcomes and support their delivery," she adds.

City Rail Link Ltd’s Chief Executive, Dr Sean Sweeney, says the ISC award is fantastic and outstanding recognition for Berenize.

"From day one of this project we have worked with mana whenua to deliver an exemplar project - one that not only has enduring benefits for rail users and TÄmaki Makaurau/Auckland, but one that for years ahead equally benefits all the people and companies behind our successful project. The role Berenize plays in helping achieve that is immense and it is absolutely fitting she has won international recognition for her leadership," Dr Sweeney says.

The Infrastructure Sustainability Council is the peak body for infrastructure sustainability, advocating for the delivery of cultural, social, economic and environmental benefits from all infrastructure assets.