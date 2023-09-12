NZME partners with Vudoo to launch shoppable video for advertisers

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 10:04

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has signed an exclusive launch partnership with global content e-commerce pioneer Vudoo, becoming the first New Zealand media company to offer a seamless in-stream video e-commerce checkout experience, without the need to leave the ad unit and article page.

The new partnership allows NZME to retain audience and shorten the path to conversion for advertisers, with audiences now able to make purchases directly from the advertisers’ content and without leaving or ‘clicking out’ of the pre roll video ad or article they’re consuming. Brands and agencies will benefit from the rollout of Vudoo’s unique technology and real time analytics, with NZME now able to identify key levers for improved sales and engagement, as well as measuring revenue against investment for each campaign.

Carolyn Luey, NZME Chief Digital and Publishing Officer says NZME is proud to be leading the market with the exclusive launch partnership with Vudoo.

"NZME is proud to be continually innovating, staying ahead of the curve - whether that’s through our own developments or partnering with global technology leaders, like Vudoo. This technology will enrich our overall audience experience allowing users to make purchases with a single click without being redirected elsewhere. That not only offers a better, more seamless online shopping experience for our customers, but it also means they can remain on our platforms, offering them a much better user experience," she says.

"We’re really excited about the opportunities this new technology presents, and the rich data we’ll get that will allow us to optimise our offerings to better serve the needs of advertisers, agencies and audiences alike.

Vudoo will be a game changer for us - for the first time we’ll be able to chart a campaign’s complete e-commerce journey and the return on advertisement - something we couldn’t do previously as transactions were completed outside our own NZME digital platforms," she says.

Nick Morgan, Vudoo CEO and founder, says Vudoo is pleased to have NZME as its exclusive launch partner in New Zealand, offering its readers the opportunity to see, shop and spend without any barriers.

"Maintaining and growing an audience whilst effectively monetising online and digital properties is an ongoing opportunity for publishers. Vudoo’s technology provides a powerful opportunity for NZME to drive engagement and conversion while helping advertisers meet their business goals. We’re very much looking forward to seeing how our technology can help NZME’s advertisers future-proof their e-commerce investments and improve sales," says Morgan.