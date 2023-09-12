Free Speech Union welcomes DIA’s decision to release submissions on ‘Super Regulator’

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 11:13

Yesterday, the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) announced they will release a report containing all submissions on the proposal to regulate online services and media platforms. The Free Speech Union welcomes this decision which ensures transparency and accountability, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

"DIA’s consultation was one of the largest ever. Over 20,000 submissions were made in total, more than 16,000 of which were facilitated by the Free Speech Union opposing the proposal. We’re pleased to see all submissions will be released and look forward to the opportunity this raises for further dialogue.

"Over 80% of submissions opposed these proposals. It is very clear; Kiwis don’t want a ‘Super Regulator’.

"Prior to this proposal, the largest public consultation was conducted by the Ministry of Justice on the proposed hate speech laws. Given the overwhelming response against those proposals, why would Kiwis feel any differently about hate speech laws for the internet?

"The Free Speech Union is pleased to see the DIA supporting ‘an open and inclusive process’. It is, however, ironic to see ‘transparency’ at the heart of the process proposing previously unimagined censorship of the internet.