Post Memory project nearing full launch - Nelson history coming alive

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 11:42

Sarah Arnold, in collaboration with international researchers and NMIT Te PÅ«kenga tutors and Äkonga, has created a way for Nelson history to come alive at our fingertips.

"These stories need to come out of the archives," Sarah says. "No one remembers these people but without them, we wouldn’t be here."

The project all started when Sarah created artwork for an exhibition at NMIT.

She came across several quirky stories that she wanted to bring to life for people young and old.

"We are using Augmented Reality (AR) technology in a way that brings the past to life," she says. "People will be able to see historical events pop up in 3D from their digital devices through a downloadable app."

Posts made from recycled plastic will be placed at historical sites around the Nelson and Tasman regions and users will be able to open the app and link it to the post.

The first posts installed are in Spring Grove.

"In the 1800s, Spring Grove was a real community hub, so it is fitting the project starts here," Sarah says.

Another twelve more posts will be installed around Spring Grove, with plans to expand into Wakefield and then into Nelson city and beyond.

"There is a lot of collaboration between programme areas and opportunities for tutors and Äkonga to get involved," says Sarah.

A first year Bachelor of Information Technology student, Jayden Houghton, created the official website in the first six months of his degree.

"His professionalism, eye for detail and commitment to the project is outstanding," Sarah says. "You need to keep an eye out for Jayden, what he is doing is phenomenal."

Sarah Wallace, 2022 graduate of the Bachelor of CGI and now tutor at NMIT, modelled and created the animations for stories on Constable Knapp with his parrot and the Spring Grove railway.

Third year Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) Äkonga, Blair Jones, modelled the William Higgins cottage which is currently at the Spring Grove Hall for demonstration purposes.

Sarah is excited for the prospect of having dozens of posts dotted around the Nelson Tasman region in months to come.

"Before the end of the year, you will be able to download the app and try it out for yourself."