$1 million for Tararua's Cyclone affected farmers - Tararua District Council

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 17:58

The Tararua District has secured $1 million for urgent maintenance and resilience works on farms, as part of the Ministry for Primary Industries $35.4 million package to support the recovery of rural communities affected by North Island Weather events, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

The announcement of the funding will come as a welcome relief to many local farmers and growers, as results from the Tararua Impact Assessment Survey, undertaken in June, identified approximately $7.8million worth of damage across farms within the district, and farmers reporting that their insurance cover was less than 5% their total damage.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis says "Being able to secure $1 million for our district is a wonderful result. Many of our farmers and growers have already spent large, unbudgeted amounts of money to get their farms functioning at a safe and manageable level through the winter months, it is our hope that the fund will offer some relief to those who are carrying considerable financial burden because of these severe weather events."

Cyclone Recovery Programme Manager Don Cameron adds "farmers have faced significant challenges on their land and in their businesses since the cyclone. Winter conditions and ongoing rainfall have compounded those challenges. It’s hugely positive that this fund can assist them in regaining a sense of normality in their day-to-day farming operations by addressing those urgent works."

The Tararua on Track fund is for Primary Industry producers residing in the Tararua District who have been adversely affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Farmers and growers can apply to the fund for uninsured costs of critical repairs on land and farms which will boost health and safety and protect animal welfare.

These critical repairs may include repairs to farm tracks which provide critical access, reinstatement of critical water supply infrastructure, reinstatement of boundary fencing, flood gate structures and resilience works on private land where there are risks to public access.

The fund can assist farmers and growers in two ways. The first is as reimbursement of costs for uninsured critical repairs already complete. The second is for uninsured works yet to be completed, however farmers and growers must be able to have these works done by 31st December 2023. Applications for the ‘Tararua On Track’ Fund are open now until Friday 6th October at www.tararuadc.govt.nz/tararua-on-track