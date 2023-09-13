Ramping up road maintenance across Northland this summer - Waka Kotahi

Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 - 10:25

With warmer weather on the way, people heading north and around the Northland state highway network over the coming months can expect to see an increase in roadworks.

This year’s summer maintenance programme ensures Waka Kotahi can deliver its annual schedule as well as projects that were postponed due to extreme weather events earlier this year.

The summer months are the best time for carrying out major works, such as resurfacing and rehabilitation of highways. The warm temperatures and dry air help new seal stick to the road surfaces to ensure a successful outcome.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations says that this is another large maintenance programme, with 156 lane kilometres set to be renewed across the regional state highway network.

"We know both Kiwis and visitors will be looking forward to travelling throughout Northland this summer, so please be aware that you will see an increase in maintenance teams working across the entire highway network."

What you can expect to see:

Increased temporary traffic management. This may include mobile operations and stop/go traffic management. If full highway closures are required for the construction of the road and safety of road users and workers, we’ll communicate this well in advance.

Increased travel time. To get an understanding of what’s happening on the network, and for real time updates, please use our Journey Planner tool and allow extra time for your journey.

"Traffic management is important for the safety of all road users. It's crucial that motorists slow down when passing through worksites and follow our temporary speed restrictions, to ensure the safety of both drivers and road workers.

"While temporary speed restrictions, road cones and barriers may add time to your journey, they’re in place to keep our workers safe who are working to improve our state highways.

"Patience is a virtue when behind the wheel, and maintaining a safe following distance from vehicles ahead is essential for being able to stop safely in unforeseen circumstances.

"When you encounter traffic management on the road, remember to slow down, exercise caution, and show respect for the dedicated crews working to make our roads safer. Their safety, like everyone else's, is a priority" adds Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

Road users may expect delays on their key routes and the best tool for understanding how this impacts journeys is the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner. It shows all known worksite or hazards affecting access on the network and can help with choosing the best route to your destination.

To alleviate congestion over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, all work sites will close on Friday 22 December 2023, starting up again from Monday 8 January 2024.