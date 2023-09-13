Impact tomorrow today - Selwyn District Council

Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 - 12:22

Selwyn residents are being given the opportunity to have their say on shaping the future of the district.

From midday today Selwyn residents will have the opportunity to impact tomorrow today by sharing their priorities on various topics relating the 2024-2034 Long-Term Plan and other planning for the district's future.

Online surveys will be available over the next three weeks for residents to share the priorities they’d like the Council to focus on for developing the future of Selwyn.

In a first of its kind for councils in Aotearoa, Selwyn is also trialing an interactive scavenger hunt where residents can follow the clues, give their views and go in the draw to win a money-can’t-buy experience, supported by local businesses in the Rolleston area.

The Council has worked with digital agency Publica, which was behind the popular Pop-up Giraffes and Pop-up Penguins trails in Christchurch in recent years, to build the interactive scavenger hunt based around the Rolleston Town Centre.

It is part of the Council’s commitment to ensuring the whole district is heard and finding new ways to support community engagement with their Council, Council Chief Executive Sharon Mason says.

"The Long-Term Plan is a great opportunity to set the future of the district and hear from a wide range of our residents. We understand that our people lead busy lives, so, we’ve been looking at better ways to reach people to keep it fun and make it easier for people to engage with us, and this is part of that," Mrs Mason says.

Over the past month the Council has been speaking with focus groups and representatives from across the district including mana whenua and migrant communities about their priorities and reviewing recent feedback from residents. In the next stage, it’s expanding the scope to encourage as many residents as possible to have their say.

"Our aim with the Long-Term Plan is looking at how we can help build the Selwyn that our residents want. But we can only do that if we know what people’s key priorities are. We want to hear from everyone on what they want us to focus on in delivering for Selwyn. This is another opportunity to impact tomorrow today by letting us know what matters most to you," Mrs Mason says.

The online surveys will be available from midday Wednesday, 13 September at yoursay.selwyn.govt.nz/long-term-plan and from Saturday, 16 September, residents will be able to check out the QR codes around the Rolleston Town Centre and follow the trail to take part. The feedback period will be open until Monday 2 October.