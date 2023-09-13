Navigation Safety Bylaw review prioritised - Environment Southland

Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 - 17:43

councillors agreed today (13/09/2023) to progress the review of the Navigation Safety Bylaws at the Strategy and Policy Committee meeting.

The Environment Southland Navigation Safety Bylaws and associated infringement regime are due to be reviewed prior to December 2025, however councillors agreed that starting the review sooner was appropriate.

Paul Hulse, general manager integrated catchment management, highlighted the recreational boating incident that occurred in Riverton Harbour in July 2022 as one of the reasons for bringing the review forward.

Environment Southland conducted a thorough investigation of the incident, where a powered recreational vessel collided with a rowing skiff resulting in minor to moderate injuries to the occupants of the rowing skiff. After receiving legal advice, the offending skipper was infringed $200 for his actions - the maximum penalty available under the current bylaws.

"We acknowledge the level of infringement fines available to us don’t meet contemporary community expectations, and this review is an opportunity to ensure the bylaws are fit for purpose," Paul Hulse said.

"In speaking with one of the families affected by the incident, they expressed disappointment at the level of the infringement and as a result felt let down by the system as a whole. We undertook to carry out this review, and some preliminary work has been underway to initiate it."

Paul Hulse said starting the review early would give the Council time to consider all aspects of the bylaws.

Navigational safety bylaws are required to be reviewed every 10 years, and the process for carrying out the review is set out in the Local Government Act 2002. There will be an opportunity for public feedback on any proposed changes to the bylaws and infringement fees, before decisions are made.