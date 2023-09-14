Easter Sunday Trading Policy up for review - NCC

Thursday, 14 September, 2023 - 09:58

Easter Sunday trading has been a part of Napier’s retail scene since 2018. The policy granting Napier retailers permission to trade on this public holiday is now up for review, with community consultation opening today.

NCC’s Executive Director of City Strategy, Rachael Bailey, says Council wants to know the community’s views on maintaining the current policy.

"Easter Sunday is a significant trading day for Napier’s retailers, given the high number of visitors over Easter weekend. That said, it’s important that the policy strikes the right balance to ensure that employees’ right to have this day off work is also respected."

Council’s current policy allows individual retailers to open if they choose. The policy refers to the Workers Choice Provision in the Shop Trading Hours Act 1990, which grants employees the ability to refuse work on Easter Sunday without repercussions to the employment relationship.

"We acknowledge that there are various groups in our community who will have an interest in this policy review, including church groups, unions and business associations. We encourage everyone to let us know what they think about our proposed Easter Sunday Trading Policy," says Rachael.

The consultation opens on Thursday 14 September and closes on Thursday 12 October. Submissions can be made on sayitnapier.nz, or paper submission forms are available at Napier Libraries and NCC’s Customer Service Centre.