Tsunami siren testing for Amberley and Leithfield beach communities

Thursday, 14 September, 2023 - 11:04

Tsunami sirens at Leithfield Beach and Amberley Beach are to be tested on Sunday 24 September to coincide with Daylight Savings.

Hurunui District Council’s Emergency Management officer Allan Grigg said the siren warnings will sound for one minute, occurring at 1pm for Amberley Beach and 1.30pm for Leithfield Beach.

"Our beach communities will hear the siren followed by a voice message that will direct people on what action they need to take," Grigg said. "As this is just a test of the sirens, the recorded message will clearly state it’s a test and that people do not need to be alarmed."

Civil Defence volunteers would be on hand in clearly marked vests in both beach communities to provide information and reassurance, Grigg said.

"In a real event, where there is sufficient time, emergency mobile alerts will also be utilised to warn our communities. Above all, remember Long or Strong, Get Gone: if you are near a shore and experience a strong earthquake that lasts more than one minute, take action and evacuate immediately."