RPR supporters spray luxury car yard on Cambridge Terrace

Today at 1:35pm two Restore Passenger Rail Supporters spray painted the windows of Gazley Motor Group, 41 Cambrige Terrace, Wellington, with paint to illustrate the choice this election between luxury emissions and a livable future.

"Your luxuries are killing us. The people selling these 200 thousand dollar utes and SUVs don’t care about our future. The obscenely rich are lobbying against us having sustainable transport systems and are turbo charging the climate crisis with more motorways and more luxury emissions." said spokesperson James Cockle.

"Larger and more expensive vehicles like these produce more fatal accidents, require more resources to make, produce more emissions, and they promote the hoarding of status and privilege rather than community and connection.

"Our two simple demands are to restore passenger rail nationally and make local public transport free. This allows us to reduce emissions by sharing the resources we have, so that everybody can travel locally and around the country in safety and comfort." said Cockle.

"The climate crisis and the deep inequality within our country cannot be addressed as separate issues. Should having more money grant a person the right to destroy our home? We say no. So we are taking action today to make that loud and clear."

We are calling on all New Zealanders to stand up against luxury emissions and reign in the excesses of the mega rich.

This is the third consecutive week that Restore Passenger Rail have taken action in Wellington to highlight the climate crisis.

Three supporters of the group were remanded without bail during this time.